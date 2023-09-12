Peterborough United host Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy tonight.

Peterborough United host League One rivals Cambridge United this evening, in Group 12 of this season’s EFL Trophy.

Posh currently sit in 13th place of the League One table after a mixed start to the season, with Darren Ferguson’s side having won their opening three games and lost the following three.

Cambridge meanwhile have started steadily. They sit in 6th place of the table with Mark Bonner’s men having put 12 points on the board so far this season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This game should be good practice for either side ahead of the full return of League One football this weekend.

“Both started well but Cambridge have quickly pulled ahead of Posh in the league standings, making a surprisingly strong start to the campaign.

“Peterborough look a bit shaky at the minute but Ferguson will want a good performance here ahead of a winnable league fixture against Leyton Orient this weekend.

“This one should be tight, but I fancy Posh to get back to winning ways in front of the home crowd.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 2-1 Cambridge United

James Ray

“Regardless of this being an EFL Trophy, these rivals will both be determined to get bragging rights in this one. Posh’s form hasn’t been great after a promising start to the season but they showed that they can still overcome stern opposition with a rotated team with their cup win over Portsmouth.

“Ferguson’s side could do with a win before a return to league action, so that could prompt him to field a bit of a stronger team.

“Cambridge are a tough side to face having started well but I do think the hosts have the edge in terms of quality throughout the squad, and that could be on show here. I’ll back Posh to get back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 3-1 Cambridge United