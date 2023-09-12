3 player contracts Stoke City need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024

It was an active summer transfer window for Stoke City, who delivered on their promise of new signings.

Alex Neil has an almost entirely new first-team to work with this season. Stoke City needed a makeover and that’s exactly what they got, although results so far this season have been mixed.

There’s still plenty of hope that this new-look side will eventually come good but with so many players having arrived, it’s bound to take a bit of time for Stoke to really fulfil their potential.

And as we settle in for the period between September and January, there’ll be a few contract dilemmas on Stoke City’s mind, with a few players out of contract next summer.

Here we look at three Stoke City player contracts for the club to keep an eye on ahead of next year…

Jordan Thompson

Jordan Thompson has steadily become an important player for the Potters. This is his fourth full season with the club and he’s so far featured three times in the Championship this season, after racking up 34 league appearances last time round.

At 26 years old, he’s yet to come into his prime years and so Neil may view him as a player with further potential.

He’s out of contract at the end of the season and with so many players having arrived, he could be playing for his future. But Thompson is certainly a useful player for the club to have around.

Tyrese Campbell

Tyrese Campbell is perhaps the standout name who’s out of contract next summer.

The attacker remains an important player despite injury having hindered him in previous seasons, with his last season perhaps being his best at the club; he scored nine and assisted five in 41 league outings.

Injury has hampered his start to this season but he grabbed a goal in the Carabao Cup win over Rotherham United, and at 23 years old, he remains a young player.

Expect a new contract for Campbell to be something that the Potters are working on behind the scenes.

Enda Stevens

Enda Stevens was one of the 18 players to arrive at the bet365 Stadium this summer.

He’s recently been dealt an injury blow whilst on international duty, and at 33 years old, how many more injuries he can have before it becomes detrimental remains to be seen.

But he’s obviously a player with class having played in all five of Stoke’s opening games this season. Like Thompson, he could be playing for his future this season, but a good maiden campaign at Stoke should earn him a renewal.