3 player contracts Sheffield Wednesday need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024

Sheffield Wednesday have had a tough start to life back in the Championship but they’ll be hoping to find their feet after the international break.

Sheffield Wednesday collected their first point in a 0-0 draw with rivals Leeds United just before the break. A turbulent summer has led to a poor start to the season but Xisco Munoz will be hoeing they can turn a corner when action returns this weekend.

While the focus is on on-pitch matters, contracts will need to be addressed. Plenty of key players are out of contract next year but here, we put forward three that Wednesday need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024…

George Byers

Midfielder Byers can be a real asset for Sheffield Wednesday. He’s got pedigree at Championship level and given how he has performed in this division before, it wouldn’t be a surprise if interest emerges if he hasn’t penned a new contract before January.

He’s one of the club’s more sellable assets so to lose him for nothing would be a big blow. Byers is someone who should be tied down to a new deal as a matter of great importance.

Di’Shon Bernard

It feels sensible that Bernard only signed a short-term deal after his free transfer arrival. However, his a player with real potential and if he can find form with Wednesday, he won’t be short of suitors.

Perhaps the inclusion of an extension option would’ve been ideal for Sheffield Wednesday and Bernard but if he can impress at Hillsborough, he’s another player who would land a good fee or could be a star for the future under Munoz.

Josh Windass

Last but not least is Josh Windass, who has been an influential player at Hillsborough for some time now.

He’s drawn interest before and with his deal up next summer, he’s only going to attract more admiring glances if he isn’t tied down to a fresh contract. There are plenty of Championship clubs who would take the chance to bring in the forward and an exit would be a big blow for Wednesday.