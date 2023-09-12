3 player contracts Portsmouth need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024

Portsmouth have made an unbeaten start to the League One campaign as John Mousinho and co look to fight it out for a long-awaited promotion.

Portsmouth have taken 12 points from their first six matches in the third-tier, winning three and drawing three. It leaves them in 5th place as it stands and they’ll be hopeful of staying around there over the course of the campaign.

It was a busy summer of signings for Pompey but looking ahead to next summer, there’s some valuable players now in the last year of their contract. Here, we look at three player contracts the club should be keeping an eye on ahead of 2024…

Marlon Pack

Portsmouth-born Pack has made a really impressive start to the season. He’s taken on the captain’s armband following Clark Robertson’s exit, only further emphasising his leadership abilities and importance on and off the pitch.

His well-rounded game makes him a valuable asset in the middle of the park and he’s managed a goal and an assist too.

At 32, he’s not a spring chicken but Pack has shown that he remains a key player and with his deal up next summer, he’s one who Portsmouth should definitely be looking to tie down.

Joe Rafferty

Rafferty – when fit – has been the go-to man at right-back since his signing. He’s a really solid player at this level and with his deal up next summer, he’s another Pompey should be looking to hold onto.

Many might see Zak Swanson as the long-term option on the right, and that’s understandable. He too is out of contract next summer but Pompey have an extension option, whereas they don’t with Rafferty.

The 29-year-old is a reliable figure on the right and competing with Swanson for a starting spot will only get the best out of the pair of them.

Connor Ogilvie

Last but not least is left-sided defender Ogilvie, who saw an extension option triggered ahead of this season.

Like on the right-hand side, Ogilvie has a solid competitor for a starting spot in Jack Sparkes. His ability to play as a centre-back or full-back makes him a valuable squad player and the fact he’s started every League One game so far shows how important Mousinho views him to be.