3 player contracts Norwich City need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024

Norwich City have made a bright start to the new season and they’ll be hoping to continue their strong form after the international break.

Norwich City have collected 10 points from their first five games. That return leaves them in 5th place and has supporters hopeful of a promotion push following the challenging 2022/23 campaign.

One eye will be on off-pitch matters such as contracts though. Here, we put forward three player contracts the Canaries will need to keep an eye on ahead of next year…

Dimi Giannoulis

Giannoulis is a player who has divided opinions among Norwich City supporters at times but he’s made a good start to the season, holding down the starting spot as David Wagner’s go-to left-back.

He’s playing with confidence and his level of pedigree in Greek football and with his country’s national team could help him be a real standout across this season. Giannoulis is someone who the door may well open for if he isn’t tied down to a new deal but Norwich should be looking to retain his services while there are still some reservations over Sam McCallum.

Ben Gibson

Centre-back Gibson is another who has had criticism at times but he’s started the first five games and could have a prevalent role to play this season.

Options at the heart of defence are pretty light on the ground at Carrow Road and Gibson could be a regular in the starting XI as a result. He’ll be keen to prove he’s still got what it takes to be a starter with his contract ending in 2024.

Adam Forshaw

Forshaw only signed a short-term deal when signing on a free transfer this summer but he could be influential in the middle for Norwich. He’s an energetic and determined presence in midfield with a wide range of passing and will be determined to break into the starting XI once fully up to speed.

It’ll be down to him to prove he has plenty to offer before next summer but if he can impress, extending his stay will become a matter of importance.