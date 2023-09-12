3 player contracts Millwall need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024

Millwall will be keen to enjoy another strong season in the Championship and the aim will be to kick on after the international break.

Millwall have claimed seven points from their first five games, winning two, drawing one and losing two.

The hope will be that they can push for a play-off spot just as they did last season but away from on-pitch matters, the Lions will be keeping a keen eye on contracts too. With that said, here are three player contracts Millwall need to monitor ahead of 2024…

George Saville

Midfielder Saville has been a mainstay at Millwall across much of his three separate spells at The Den. The 30-year-old has a level of Championship experience few players can match and after starting the last three games, he still has a prevalent role in Gary Rowett’s squad.

He’s out of contract next summer and if the Lions let his contract wind down much further, he’s going to start drawing interest ahead of the January transfer window.

Tom Bradshaw

Welsh striker Bradshaw is another who will surely attract interest now that he’s in the last year of his Millwall deal.

He hasn’t quite hit form yet this season but his return of 16 goals and four assists last season shows just what he’s still capable of. The signing of Kevin Nisbet may well have pushed him out of the starting XI but depth in attack is a must and in Bradshaw and Nisbet, Gary Rowett has two strong options up top.

Wes Harding

It might be that Harding has to prove he can have a part to play in this Millwall squad before they extend his stay but having penned only a one-year deal upon arrival, the Lions will be monitoring his development closely over the course of this season.

Harding’s versatility and physicality could make him a valuable squad player but time will tell if he can do enough to impress and earn an extended contract.