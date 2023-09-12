3 player contracts Leeds United need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024

Leeds United will be hoping to bounce straight back to the Premier League this season, but their early fixtures indicate they’ll be in a battle to do so.

Leeds United have started their campaign with one win, three draws and a defeat. A return of six points in five games leaves them in 15th place, but the hope will be that they can find some form after the international break.

Of course, some key assets were lost after relegation, but there are some contracts expiring in 2024 that the club need to be wary of too. With that said, here are three player contracts Leeds United need to keep an eye on…

Luke Ayling

At 32, Ayling is one of the more experienced players and as some get older, they start to play a less prevalent role. That hasn’t been the case for Ayling though and even if the Whites were to rise back to the top-flight, he’s someone who could remain important.

He’s donned the armband in the early stages of this season and his character makes him a big part of the squad at Elland Road. Ayling is a leader and a standard-setter, making him a valuable asset at any level. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s tied down to a new deal at some point this season.

Jamie Shackleton

Versatile academy graduate Shackleton has been in and around the first-team for a while but after a season with Millwall, he looks as though he could have a part to play under Daniel Farke this season.

He’s played the full 90 minutes in three of the last four Championship games. His energetic presence out wide or in the middle has helped him put in some strong performances. Shackleton is another out of contract next summer so if he can maintain a place in the team, he’s another who could earn himself an extended stay.

Stuart Dallas

Last but not least is Stuart Dallas, who has been on the sidelines for some time now.

He fractured his femur in a game against Manchester City back in the summer of 2022 and his absence was really felt over the course of the relegation season. Dallas was vital for Leeds United in the Premier League and having him back would be a huge boost.

The 32-year-old is also out of contract next summer but after such a long spell out, his situation will be another to monitor.