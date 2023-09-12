3 player contracts Ipswich Town need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024

It’s been a fantastic start to the season for Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town, who sit in 2nd place of the Championship table as things stand.

Most expected Ipswich Town to do well this season. But few would’ve thought they’d be doing this well so far.

The Tractor Boys have shown their class and McKenna has shown his tactical nouse in the Championship, with his side picking up some impressive wins in the opening five games of the season.

But Ipswich have a number of players out of contract at the end of the season and so there’s some decisions to be made before then.

Here we look at three player contracts Ipswich Town need to keep an eye on ahead of next year…

Sam Morsy

Club captain Sam Morsy has had an impressive start to the season, being named the club’s Player of the Month for August with five appearances and two assists in the league.

He’s out of contract at the end of the season and despite being 32 now, he seems to be showing no signs of slowing down, instead showing his experience and class.

A new deal for Morsy looks inevitable if he keeps up his current form.

Cameron Burgess

Cameron Burgess is another who’s been in good form so far this season, with his fine form having led to his first cap for Australia this month.

He’s become a very important player in the back-line for Ipswich Town but unlike Morsy, Burgess’ contract contains a one-year extension.

Again, should Burgess’ good form continue then extending that one-year option looks like a formality for Ipswich Town.

Massimo Luongo

Massimo Luongo is a huge favourite at Ipswich Town. He’s long been a player with class but injury has often hampered his career, and has often meant he’s been on short-term deals.

He’s out of contract at the end of the season but he’s so far managed to play in all five of his side’s opening Championship fixtures this season.

This month’s break will have been a good resting time for him and we could yet see Luongo play the bulk of Ipswich’s league fixtures this season.

If he does that, a new deal should surely be in the offing.