3 player contracts Charlton Athletic need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024

Charlton Athletic have had a tough start to the season but the hope will be that they can find some form under the new management of Michael Appleton.

Charlton Athletic made the surprise decision to part ways with Dean Holden after a poor start to the season and after claiming a first win since the opening day of the campaign under the interim management of Jason Pearce, ex-Lincoln City and Blackpool boss Appleton has taken charge.

His priority will be on-pitch matters but there are a number of contract situations that will need addressing. Here, we put forward three player contracts the Addicks need to keep an eye on ahead of next year…

George Dobson

Club captain Dobson is arguably Charlton Athletic’s most important player and next summer, his deal expires.

He’s come on leaps and bounds since his time at Sunderland and the longer he goes without penning a new contract, the higher the chances are of him being tempted away. The midfielder is a crucial figure at The Valley and keeping him should be viewed as an absolute priority.

Corey Blackett-Taylor

Blackett-Taylor had summer interest from Derby County so with his contract up in 2024, he’s another the Addicks should be looking to tie down. Even if he’s someone they would be willing to sell at the right price, agreeing an extension to his contract would increase their chances of getting a decent fee for him.

The winger has three assists in six League One games this season and has been with the club for two years.

Daniel Kanu

There are a handful of academy graduates who the Addicks should be looking to tie down. The likes of Richard Chin and Lucas Ness could be valuable assets going forward too but of those out of contract next year, striker Kanu is definitely the headline name.

He was in fantastic form for the club’s youth sides last season and he’s making the most of his increased first-team chances this year. The 18-year-old has three goals and an assist in his six outings this season and if there’s any continuing contract uncertainty, Kanu will definitely start to draw attention from elsewhere.