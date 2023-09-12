3 player contracts Birmingham City need to keep an eye on ahead of 2024

Birmingham City had an influx of new players arriving this summer, with John Eustace’s side having started positively.

This time next year, we could well be talking about Birmingham City as a Premier League side. Whilst expectations need to be managed, there’s a sense now that Blues are back on track after some tough years, with results having been good this season.

It comes after a positive summer transfer window which saw 12 new players arriving at St Andrew’s. But for Eustace and Birmingham City, there’s a number of players out of contract at the end of this season who they might fancy keeping around.

Here we look at three Birmingham City player contracts that the club needs to keep an eye on ahead of next summer…

Ivan Sunjic

Ivan Sunjic has made a somewhat surprise return to the Blues fold, having spent last season on loan in Germany with Hertha Berlin.

The club’s big money signing in 2019 put in three decent campaigns at Blues before falling out of favour. But he’s made a good comeback under Eustace who seems to be getting the best out of the Croatian, whose deal expires next summer.

If he continues to impress, then expect Blues to be eyeing up a new deal for the 26-year-old, especially having paid more than £6million for him in the past.

Scott Hogan

Scott Hogan has been a great servant for Birmingham City. Although he’s had critics at times, he’s been a constant source of goals for the club during some very tough seasons, with two in all competitions this time round.

He fell out of favour in the second half of last season but he’s earned his place back now, and despite all the new arrivals this term, it could be Hogan leading the Birmingham City scoring charts once again this season.

He’s out of contract in 2024 but if he scores enough goals, he’ll surely earn himself an extended deal.

Alfie Chang

The young midfielder was recently dealt an injury blow, ruling him out for a lengthy period of time.

It’s a huge set-back for the 21-year-old who made his breakthrough last season. But he remains a player held in very high regards by Birmingham City fans and despite his injury, it looks like an extended deal should be in the pipelines for Chang, whose current deal expires next summer.