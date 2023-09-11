Millwall boss Gary Rowett says goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has picked up a quad injury in the week before the last game v Birmingham City.

Sarkic, 26, joined Millwall on a permanent deal from Wolves this summer. He’s since become the Lions’ no.1, keeping two clean sheets in the opening five games of the Championship season from which Millwall have taken seven points.

But Sarkic recently missed out on an international game for Montenegro due to injury, and speaking to South London Press, Millwall boss Rowett has revealed that Sarkic picked up the injury prior to the game against Birmingham City earlier this month.

Rowett said:

“Matty picked up a quad injury in the week leading up to the Birmingham game. He got through the game fine but feels sore off the back of it.

“We’re assessing that and trying to work out if it is a short-term injury or something a little bit more sinister. Hopefully it is not too serious. It’s disappointing he’s felt it because his form has been excellent – saving the penalty against Birmingham was an additional moment where you can see the quality he has.”

Millwall return to action at home v Leeds United this weekend, with the game taking place on Sunday in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Rowett’s back-up options are Bartosz Bialkowski and Connal Trueman, with Rowett hinting that Bialkowski will play on Sunday should Sarkic miss out.

Leeds up next…

The visit of Leeds United will be a very tough one for Millwall. Daniel Farke’s side have started slowly but this months international break will have been a good time for them to gel and prepare for this game.

Sarkic’s potential absence is definitely a blow for Millwall, but in Bialkowski, Rowett has a very experienced and reliable back up option, and expect him to start should Sarkic be unable too.

Trueman will then come up onto the bench for this one, with the 27-year-old looking likely an unlikely replacement for Sarkic this weekend.

The game on Sunday kicks off at 12pm.