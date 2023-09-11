Ipswich Town winger Wes Burns has pulled out of the squad for Wales’ friendly against Latvia after tweaking his hamstring against South Korea.

Ipswich Town man Burns has been a mainstay for Kieran McKenna in the early stages of the season, starting all five games as the Tractor Boys have collected 12 points from a possible 15.

He maintained a place in Rob Page’s Wales squad for the latest round of international fixtures too but after coming on off the bench to feature against South Korea last week, it has emerged that the 28-year-old will not be able to feature against Latvia.

Speaking to the press (quotes via TWTD), Page revealed that Burns has picked up a hamstring concern, meaning he has been left behind while the rest of the squad jets to Riga.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Wes came on and he’s tweaked his hamstring.

We’ve got a duty of care to the player and for the club as well, so I think it was too risky to bring him. He’s pulled his hamstring, so it’s best off to send him back.”

Time will tell just what the extent of Burns’ injury is but fans will be keen to hear more, perhaps coming when Town boss McKenna previews this weekend’s trip against Sheffield Wednesday later this week.

In his absence

While a spell on the sidelines for Burns would definitely come as a blow for McKenna and Ipswich Town, he has the options in his squad to maintain a strong XI even without the Welshman if he needs a bit of time to recover.

Omari Hutchinson would probably be the leading contender to come into the starting XI. Sone Aluko could also come into contention, as could Marcus Harness, who appeared as a substitute in the first four Championship games before missing out on the squad completely against Cardiff City.

In his five starts so far this season, Burns has managed one assist. Having been a fruitful provider of goals and assists from the right in League One, he’ll be determined to add more to his tally to prove himself in the second-tier.