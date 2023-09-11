The 9 players who left Plymouth Argyle at the end of last season and where they are now

Plymouth Argyle let go of a few players in the summer to prepare their squad for a rise from League One to the Championship.

Plymouth Argyle have enjoyed a decent start to life in the second-tier after winning last season’s League One title. They’ve collected seven points from five games, winning twice, drawing once and falling to defeat twice.

The Pilgrims made the most of the summer window, preparing their ranks for the Championship. While plenty of new faces came in, nine left at the end of their contracts. Here, we look at those who left Home Park and where they are now…

Niall Ennis

Striker Ennis was a valuable figure in the promotion-winning season but he turned down a new contract. He moved to Blackburn Rovers on a free transfer.

James Bolton

29-year-old defender Bolton is the first of the released players to have moved to Scotland. He signed for St. Mirren and has played four times in the league, all coming off the bench.

Conor Grant

Versatile left-footer Grant was one some thought might see his stay extended but that proved not to be the case, opening the door for him to join Port Vale.

Danny Mayor

Experienced midfielder Mayor was another popular figure at Home Park. After his exit, he joined League One side Fleetwood Town, who are now managed by Lee Johnson after Scott Brown’s sacking.

Luke Jephcott

Alongside the earlier mentioned Bolton, Jephcott headed to Scotland with St. Johnstone. He’ll be hoping to rediscover his scoring touch after a challenging couple of seasons.

Adam Parkes

Parkes, 23, has stayed local, joining Plymouth Parkway. He spent a spell on loan with the club in the 2022/23 campaign.

Ryan Law

Law stayed in the south of England too, moving to Cornwall with National League South side Truro City.

Finley Craske

Academy graduate Finley Craske has also dropped to the National League South. He’s signed for Torquay United, where Plymouth send midfield prodigy Will Jenkins-Davies on loan.

Brandon Pursall

Last but not least, young centre-back Pursall has linked up with Mousehole AFC. They play in the Southern League Division One South.