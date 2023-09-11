The 9 players who left Hull City at the end of last season and where they are now

Hull City cut ties with a few players at the end of last term and they prepared for their first full campaign under the guidance of Liam Rosenior.

Hull City have made a solid start to the new season and are currently sat in 6th position after their 1-0 away win at Leicester City last time out.

The Tigers published their retained list earlier this summer and announced the departures of a few individuals to trim down the size of their squad.

Here is a look at where the players have ended up going after leaving the MKM Stadium…

Callum Elder

Hull decided not to extend his contract when it expired at the end of June and he subsequently became a free agent. The left-back weighed up his options and ended up moving into League One to join Derby County.

Tyler Smith

The Tigers loaned him out to Oxford United in the third tier for the second-half of last season to help him get some more game time under his belt before his release. The former Sheffield United man joined Bradford City in League Two on a free transfer and now plays under Mark Hughes at Valley Parade.

Billy Chadwick

He rose up through the youth ranks of his local team but wasn’t able to break into the first-team. The versatile attacker signed for Stockport County earlier this summer and has been immediately loaned out by the Hatters to Gateshead in the National League.

Josh Hinds

The 20-year-0ld remains available following his departure from Hull. He was on the books at West Ham before moving to East Yorkshire in 2019 and went on to make two first-team appearances, as well as having loan spells away at Spalding United, Gainsborough Trinity, Boston United and Bradford Park Avenue.

Tom MacAuley – Free agent

Louie Chorlton – Free agent

Harry Lovick – Gainsborough Trinity

Harry Wallis – North Ferriby

McCauley Snelgrove – Gainsborough Trinity