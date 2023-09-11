The 9 players who left Charlton Athletic at the end of last season and where they are now

Charlton Athletic have turned to Michael Appleton as their new manager after parting company with Dean Holden.

Charlton Athletic have already changed their manager this season after a slow start to the campaign as they aim for promotion from League One.

The Addicks had a busy summer as they prepared for this term and they brought in a number of new signings to bolster their ranks.

They also let a few players leave The Valley. Here is a look at where the departed individuals have ended up going…

Macauley Bonne

Charlton made the decision not to extend the striker’s deal when it expired at the end of June. He has since been snapped up by League Two table toppers Gillingham on a free transfer.

Sean Clare

He joined the Addicks back in 2021 and went on to make 92 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two goals. The versatile former Sheffield Wednesday and Hearts man signed for Wigan Athletic in July on a three-year deal after their relegation from the Championship.

Alex Gilbey

The midfielder slipped down the pecking order last season and linked up with Stevenage on loan. He left permanently over the summer and returned to MK Dons under Graham Alexander.

Albie Morgan

He left Charlton for the first time in his career and has since pursued a new challenge up north. Blackpool landed him after they slipped out of the second tier and he has made eight outings for the Tangerines to date.

Ryan Inniss

The centre-back stayed with the Addicks for three years after signing from Crystal Palace. He now plays his football at Forest Green Rovers in Gloucestershire.

Nathan Harness – MK Dons

Joe Wollacott – Hibernian

Sam Lavelle – Carlisle United

Mandela Egbo – Colchester United