The 8 players who left Stockport County at the end of last season and where they are now

Stockport County are aiming for promotion from League Two this season under boss Dave Challinor.

Stockport County were beaten in the play-off final at Wembley last term by Carlisle United after finishing 4th in the table.

The Hatters have had a busy summer on both on the incoming and outgoing front as they prepared for the new campaign.

Here is a look at where all the players who have left the club have ended up going…

Ryan Johnson

He joined Stockport back in January 2022 after working with Challinor at Hartlepool United in the past and he helped the Hatters win the National League title. However, he left to join fellow fourth tier outfit AFC Wimbledon in June on a two-year deal.

Ben Barclay

The centre-back spent last season on loan at Carlisle and scored the winner for the Cumbrians in their play-off semi-final clash against Bradford City. He has signed joined Paul Simpson’s side on a permanent basis.

Chris Hussey

His contract at Edgeley Park expired at the end of June and he was subsequently snapped up by Walsall on a free transfer. He played 36 times for the Hatters and found the net on three occasions.

Phil Bardsley

He has retired from the game at the age of 37. The former Premier League right-back joined the club in December but didn’t get much game time in the end.

Jacob Davenport

The midfielder’s contract expired and Stockport decided not to hand him an extension. He was brought in to provide another option in the middle of the park and played seven games. Morecambe offered him a one-year deal back in July and he has since become a regular for them.

Daniel Okwute – Kerry

Scott Quigley – Eastleigh

Oliver Crankshaw – Altrincham