The 8 players who left Bolton Wanderers at the end of last season and where they are now

Bolton Wanderers are aiming for promotion from League One to the Championship this season under Ian Evatt.

Bolton Wanderers have made an impressive start to the new campaign and are currently sat in 2nd place in the table with a game in-hand on Stevenage above them.

The Trotters had a busy summer on both the incoming and outgoing front as they prepared for this campaign.

Here is a look at where the players who left the club have ended up going…

Elias Kachunga

Bolton made the decision not to extend his contract when it expired at the end of June and he became a free agent. The attacker has since been snapped up by fellow third tier outfit Cambridge United after they stayed up on the final day of last season under Mark Bonner.

Joel Dixon

The former Barrow goalkeeper was mainly used as back-up during his time with the Trotters. He now plays his football with Hartlepool United in the National League following their relegation from League Two.

Adam Senior

The 21-year-old cut ties with his boyhood club earlier this summer after rising up through the academy ranks. The centre-back spent time on loan at FC Halifax Town to get some experience under his belt and ended up joining the Yorkshire club on a permanent basis.

MJ Williams

He was given the green light to leave Evatt’s side when MK Dons came calling. The Dons were relegated to the fourth tier and are aiming for an immediate promotion under Graham Alexander.

Kieran Sadlier

The winger has signed for Wycombe Wanderers after a year-and-a-half on the books of the Trotters. He made 46 appearances in all competitions for the North West outfit and found the net on nine occasions before being loaned out to Leyton Orient.

Mackenzie Chapman – Blackpool

Lloyd Isgrove – Free agent

Kieran Lee – Free agent