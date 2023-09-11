The 7 players who left Preston North End at the end of last season and where they are now

Preston North End find themselves in 1st place of the Championship table after the first five games of the season.

Once again, Ryan Lowe and Preston North End are proving that they’re contenders in the Championship.

Few expected to see them start so well this season, but the Lilywhites had another positive summer transfer window bringing in a number of quality new players.

And the club had another minor clear out at the end of last season, allowing for that new blood to come into the club.

Here we look at the seven players who left Preston North End at the end of last season and where they are now…

Josh Onomah

Josh Onomah’s arrival at Preston midway through last season promised so much. But he only managed 13 Championship outings for the club, with one assist in that time, and he eventually left as a free agent.

A move to Stoke City looked to be in the offing but that’s not materialised, with Onomah still a free agent.

Daniel Johnson

Daniel Johnson did move to Stoke City however, reuniting with former Lilywhites boss Alex Neil and making a positive start to the season; playing in all five of the Potters’ opening Championship fixtures.

Matthew Olosunde

In two years at Preston, Matthew Olosunde made just two league appearances. His signing will be considered as a failed one and he remains a free agent.

Dana Amaral

Midfielder Dana Amaral remains without a club following his North End release this summer.

Harry Nevin

Harry Nevin opted for a move to the Irish second tier, joining Waterford FC who currently sit in 2nd place of the table.

Lewis Coulton

Lewis Coulton signed for FC United of Manchester shortly after his Preston exit; his new side play in the seventh tier of English football.

Aaron Bennett

Former Preston academy prospect Aaron Bennett joined Warrington Town in the National League North following his release this summer.