The 7 players who left Millwall at the end of last season and where they are now

Millwall had a steady summer window, maintaining the core of their squad while bringing in some fresh faces and offloading a few fringe players.

Millwall haven’t found consistency just yet this season but there have been promising moments. They sit in 12th place with seven points from five games, winning two, losing two and drawing once.

Gary Rowett’s squad didn’t undergo drastic change but the ranks have been suitably freshened up. Overall, seven players left when their deals expired at the end of last season and here, we look at where they are now…

Scott Malone

Malone’s third separate stay at Millwall ended this summer. He took himself to 14 goals and 17 assists in 189 outings for the club and after spending time training with Gillingham, the club decided to sign him on a free transfer.

He’s been a mainstay on the left under former Lions manager and striker Neil Harris, playing nine times across all competitions.

Mason Bennett

Versatile forward Bennett spent three years as a permanent Millwall player, signing in 2020 after a spell on loan from Derby County. He notched 10 goals and provided three assists in 103 games across all competitions.

He wasn’t able to nail down a regular starting spot, leading to his eventual release. Now, he’s with Burton Albion, where he previously spent a spell on loan. Bennett scored on his first start back with the Brewers in a 2-1 loss to Shrewsbury Town.

Ryan Sandford

24-year-old goalkeeper Sandford left Millwall without making a senior appearance after coming through the youth ranks. He gained senior experience out on loan, enduring spells with Dover Athletic, Weymouth and Maidstone United last season.

After his release, Sandford remains as a free agent. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he pops up as a free agent signing soon though.

There was a also a number of exits from the club’s academy ranks. Here’s where they have ended up after leaving The Den…

Alfie Allen – Dulwich Hamlet

Tyrese Briscoe – without club

Jordan Gillmore – Barnet

Arthur Penney – Lewes