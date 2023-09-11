The 6 players who left Doncaster Rovers at the end of last season and where they are now

Doncaster Rovers have endured a tough start to the new League Two season under Grant McCann.

Doncaster Rovers are bottom of the Football League after the first seven league games and have picked up just two points.

The Yorkshire outfit published their retained list at the end of last term after they finished 18th and announced that they would be cutting ties with a handful of players.

Here is a look at where their departed individuals have ended up over recent times…

Aidan Barlow

Doncaster swooped to sign the former Manchester United winger back in 2021 to add more competition and depth to their attacking department. He went on to make 56 appearances for them in all competitions and found the net on five occasions. However, his contract expired at the end of June and he has since made the decision to drop into the National League to join Eastleigh on a free transfer.

Jonathan Mitchell

Rovers opened against handing him an extension at the end of the last campaign and he remains a free agent as he weighs up his next move in the game. The former Newcastle United, Derby County and Hartlepool United man was the number one goalkeeper last term and played 44 games altogether before his exit.

Ro-Shaun Williams

Like Mitchell, the ex-Manchester United man is also without a club right now. He played 70 times for Doncaster and scored once from defence, having previously been on the books at Shrewsbury Town.

Ollie Younger

He remains unattached despite being invited back to train with McCann’s side over pre-season, as detailed on the official club website. The defender will now be considering his options at the moment as he plots a route back into the game.

Tom Parkinson – Gainsborough Trinity

Jak Whiting – Bradford Park Avenue