The 5 players who left Mansfield Town at the end of last season and where they are now

Mansfield Town have made an impressive start to the new League Two season under Nigel Clough.

Mansfield Town are unbeaten in their opening seven league matches as they eye promotion to League One.

The Stags narrowly missed out on the play-offs in the last campaign and are eager to bounce back this term.

They published their retained list earlier this summer and announced that a few players would be leaving the club. Here is a look at where their departed individuals have ended up going…

Jason Law

He joined Mansfield in 2015 from non-league side Carlton Town and went on to make 52 appearances for the first-team in all competitions. However, his contract expired at the end of June and he was subsequently snapped up by Scunthorpe United following their relegation to the National League North.

James Perch

The former Newcastle United and QPR man dropped into the Northern Premier League to join Ilkeston Town on a free transfer. He spent three years at Field Mill and played 102 matches, 44 of which came last season.

Kieran Wallace

Hartlepool United swooped to land him after they dropped out the Football League under John Askey. The versatile midfielder, who is 28-years-old, has played five matches so far for the Pools as they eye an immediate promotion.

Danny Johnson

Walsall signed him after Mansfield decided not to hand him a new deal. The 30-year-old spent the first-half of the last campaign on loan with the Saddlers and scored 15 goals altogether before he was recalled last winter by Clough.

Jimmy Knowles

The 21-year-old featured for the Stags’ senior team on 10 occasions and found the net twice, as well as having loan spells away from the Nottinghamshire outfit at Notts County, Greenock Morton and Kettering. He now plays for Boston United.