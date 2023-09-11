The 16 players who left Derby County at the end of last season and where they are now

Derby County had another busy summer transfer window as Paul Warne geared his side up for another push at promotion from League One.

Derby County sit in 11th after six games. They’ve won three and lost three so far, so Warne and co will be determined to find some consistency once the international break is out of the way and League One football returns.

There were a string of exits over the summer, many of which came for academy players. There were some notable senior departures too though so here, we look at all the players to have left the Rams and where they are now…

James Chester

Veteran centre-back Chester endured an injury-hit time at Pride Park and despite that, the 34-year-old is still playing. He moved down to League Two with Barrow, linking up with Pete Wild.

He’s played once so far, with his sole outing coming in the EFL Trophy against Blackpool.

Richard Stearman

Stearman was another vastly experienced player to leave Derby County. He’s dropped out of the EFL though, signing for National League side Solihull Moors on a free transfer.

The 36-year-old has been a mainstay there, starting the last six games to help them maintain their unbeaten start.

Curtis Davies

The last of the veteran defenders to move on from the Rams is former captain Davies. He’s stayed in League One with Cheltenham Town and has played a part in every league game so far.

The Robins are winless in six and are yet to score a goal in the third-tier this season.

David McGoldrick

Last season’s leading talisman David McGoldrick left to join boyhood club Notts County in a big blow to the Rams. The forward has two goals in six League Two games so far after managing 25 goals and seven assists in 45 games across all competitions last season.

There was also a whole host of academy exits at the end of last season. Here’s where they are now…

Harrison Foulkes – Eastbourne Borough

Alfie Roberts – without club

Rhys Brailsford – Barwell

Harrison Solomon – without club

Will Grewal-Pollard – Alfreton Town

Demico Burton – without club

Osazee Aghatise – without club

Connor Dixon – without club

Cian Kelly-Cipriani – without club

Olamide Ibrahim – without club

Sonny Blu Lo-Everton – Yeovil Town

Bartosz Cybulski – without club