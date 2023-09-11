The 15 players who left Coventry City at the end of last season and where they are now

It was a testing summer for Coventry City, following their play-off heartbreak last season.

Coventry City lost the 2023 Championship play-off final to Luton Town. And the final has proved to be a somewhat make or break one for the Sky Blues who’ve since lost a number of players, including key duo Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer.

Mark Robins though was given a sizeable transfer kitty over the summer and he put it to use, bringing in some big money names like Haji Wright and more.

But what’s happened to those who left Coventry City as free agents at the end of last season? Here we take a look…

Fankaty Dabo

Fankaty Dabo make well over 100 total appearances for Coventry City during his four-year stay at the club. It looked like he was set to sign for Charlton Athletic on a free transfer this summer, but he eventually signed for League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers.

Julien Dacosta

The Frenchman never really kicked on at Coventry City, having spent much of his time at the club out on loan. This summer, he returned to his native France, signing for third tier outfit Sochaux.

Todd Kane

The former Chelsea man remains a free agent following his Coventry City release at the end of last season.

Sean Maguire

Sean Maguire joined Coventry City on a short-term deal in January, but after a rather uninspiring spell was released. He now plays for Carlisle United in League One.

Michael Rose

Experience defender Michael Rose was quickly snapped up by Stoke City this summer, and he’s since made four Championship outings for his new club.

Martyn Waghorn

Martyn Waghorn had plenty of suitors following his release this summer. He opted for a return to Derby County though and he’s since scored five in five league games for the Rams.

Tyler Walker

Tyler Walker is another who dropped down to League One, and another who re-signed for a former club, joining Lincoln City.

And there were a number of players from the U21s side released. Here’s what they’re up to now…

Will Bapaga – without a club

Tom Billson – without a club

George Burroughs – Altrincham FC

Ricardo Dinanga – AFC Telford United

Aidan Finnegan – Harland & Wolff Welders

Jay McGrath – St. Patrick’s Athletic

Harrison Nee – Peterborough Sports

Blaine Rowe – without a club