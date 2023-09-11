The 13 players who left Southampton at the end of last season and where they are now

Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League meant there was a whole host of exits over the course of the summer.

Southampton offloaded multiple players, most of whom left for fees as they were still under contract with the club.

However, there was a handful of those who left upon the expiry of their contracts. Plenty of academy players left alongside the several first-team releases and there, we look at where they all ended up…

Theo Walcott

There were rumours of what the future would hold for Walcott upon the end of his second stint at Southampton. However, after deliberation, the former Arsenal and England man opted to retire at the age of 34.

Walcott hangs up his boots with 132 goals and 95 assists to his name in 567 career appearances. He also managed eight goals in 47 games for England.

Willy Caballero

Walcott wasn’t the only player to retire at the end of the season with Argentinian shot-stopper Caballero taking the decision to do so as well. Discussions took place over an extension but the popular ‘keeper called it a day instead.

After spells with Boca Juniors, Manchester City and Chelsea, he retires with a well-stocked trophy cabinet. Now, he’s part of Enzo Maresca’s backroom team at Leicester City.

Caleb Watts

21-year-old Watts is currently without a club after his exit. He played four times for the first-team and put in a decent stint in a loan spell with Morecambe. As a versatile midfielder and Australia international, he could be a shrewd free transfer addition.

Mohamed Elyououssi

Elyounoussi’s five-year stay with the Saints ended in July when he made a free transfer move to FC Copenhagen. He has a goal and two assists in nine games for them after playing 90 times for Southampton.

He spent a successful couple of seasons on loan at Celtic, notching 24 goals and 14 assists in 67 games.

There was also a whole host of academy departures. Here’s where they find themselves now…

Goran Babic – without club

Sam Bellis – Barrow

Matthew Hall – Bristol Rovers

Zuriel Otseh-Taiwo – without club

Leon Pambou – without club

Fedel Ross-Lang – without club

Jak Stewart – without club

Will Tizzard – Queen’s Park

Jack Turner – Queen’s Park