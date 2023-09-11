The 12 players who left Wrexham at the end of the last season and where they are now

Wrexham won the National League title and have picked up 12 points from their opening seven matches of the new League Two season.

The Red Dragons were patient with their recruitment over the summer and also cut ties with a few players in preparation for the 2023/24 campaign.

Here is a look at what has happened to those who left the club since the end of last term…

Jake Hyde

Wrexham signed the 33-year-old in 2021 to give them more competition and depth in attacking areas. However, they decided not to hand him a new deal at the end of June and he has since been snapped up by Yeovil Town.

Harry Lennon

The former Charlton Athletic and Southend United defender has retired from the game at the age of just 28 due to injury problems. He played only four times last season in all competitions.

Reece Hall-Johnson

He spent three years at the Racecourse Ground and played 78 games, chipping in with 14 goals from full-back. The club released him earlier this summer and he subsequently linked up with Barnet.

Rory Watson

The ex-Hull City man provided cover to Wrexham’s goalkeeping department before his exit. He now plays for Doncaster Rovers after penning a short-term deal with Grant McCann’s side.

Ben Foster

His contract was extended but he has since made the decision to hang up his gloves at the age of 40 after making 547 appearances in his career.

Ryan Austin – Caernarfon

Louis Lloyd – Caernarfon

Dan Jones – Colwyn Bay

Kai Evans – Nantwich Town

Kai Calderbank-Park – Free agent

Malik Dijksteel – Cork City

Tom Jenkins – Northwich Victoria