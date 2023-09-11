The 12 players who left Wrexham at the end of the last season and where they are now

Wrexham secured their long awaited return to the Football League earlier this year under Phil Parkinson.
Wrexham won the National League title and have picked up 12 points from their opening seven matches of the new League Two season.
The Red Dragons were patient with their recruitment over the summer and also cut ties with a few players in preparation for the 2023/24 campaign.
Here is a look at what has happened to those who left the club since the end of last term…
Jake Hyde
Wrexham signed the 33-year-old in 2021 to give them more competition and depth in attacking areas. However, they decided not to hand him a new deal at the end of June and he has since been snapped up by Yeovil Town.
Harry Lennon
The former Charlton Athletic and Southend United defender has retired from the game at the age of just 28 due to injury problems. He played only four times last season in all competitions.
Reece Hall-Johnson
He spent three years at the Racecourse Ground and played 78 games, chipping in with 14 goals from full-back. The club released him earlier this summer and he subsequently linked up with Barnet.
Rory Watson
The ex-Hull City man provided cover to Wrexham’s goalkeeping department before his exit. He now plays for Doncaster Rovers after penning a short-term deal with Grant McCann’s side.
Ben Foster
His contract was extended but he has since made the decision to hang up his gloves at the age of 40 after making 547 appearances in his career.
Ryan Austin – Caernarfon
Louis Lloyd – Caernarfon
Dan Jones – Colwyn Bay
Kai Evans – Nantwich Town
Kai Calderbank-Park – Free agent
Malik Dijksteel – Cork City
Tom Jenkins – Northwich Victoria