The 12 players who left Swansea City at the end of last season and where they are now

Swansea City underwent a bit of a revamp in the summer.

Russell Martin left for Swansea City, whilst a number of key players left; most on free transfers, with Joel Piroe being sold to Leeds United.

Michael Duff came in as the new boss and whilst he’s overseen a positive influx of new players, it’s been a tough start for the Swans who remain winless in the Championship.

But what happened to the 12 players who left Swansea City at the end of last season? Here we take a look…

Ryan Manning

Ryan Manning had a number of suitors following his release from Swansea City. But he eventually followed Martin to Southampton where he’s so far played in all five of their opening Championship fixtures, claiming two assists.

Joel Latibeaudiere

Joel Latibeaudiere was in the same boat as Manning this summer. He too became a free agent and he too had suitors, but he opted for a move to Coventry City where he’s featured in all of their opening league fixtures so far this season.

Andreas Sondergaard

Former Wolves goalkeeper Andreas Sondergaard joined Swansea City on a short-term deal in January this year, but left as a free agent without ever making an appearance for the club. He remains a free agent.

Tivonge Rushesha

Tivonge Rushesha was an academy product who was often on the periphery of the first-team, but who could never quite make his mark at the club.

Upon his release, he signed for Reading in League One and has since featured twice in League One.

Daniel Williams

Daniel Williams was another like Rushesha who couldn’t quite break into the Swans first-team, though he opted for a move to Cymru Premier outfit The New Saints where he’d previously spent time on loan.

A number of other Swansea youth players were released at the end of last season too. Here’s where they ended up…

Sam Leverett – Farsley Celtic

Tarrelle Whittaker – without a club

Geoffroy Bony – without a club

Corey Hurford – without a club

Jada Mawongo – Mount Royal Cougars (Canada)

David Roberts – without a club

Wasiri Williams – Patrick Thistle