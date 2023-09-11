The 12 players who left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season and where they are now

Sheffield Wednesday endured a turbulent summer transfer window, with plenty of players coming and going ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday’s efforts in the transfer market haven’t quite translated to success on the pitch yet though. The Owls sit in 23rd with just a point to their name after five games, only ahead of bottom side Middlesbrough on goal difference.

There were a whole host of free transfer exits, with many moving on to pave the way for fresh additions. Here, we look at the 12 players who left at the end of last season and where they are now…

Dennis Adeniran

24-year-old Adeniran has headed to Portugal’s top-tier with Portimonense, where Wednesday signed Momo Diaby from.

Jaden Brown

Former Spurs youngster Brown has stayed on these shores, joining League One side Lincoln City.

Ben Heneghan

Defender Heneghan is still without a club. He spent time with the Owls over the summer and took part in pre-season but as it stands, he’s out of the game after a long spell on the sidelines.

Jack Hunt

Experienced full-back Hunt struggled to nail down a regular role upon his return to Hillsborough. Now, he plays under Joey Barton’s management with Bristol Rovers.

David Stockdale

Stockdale’s situation is one of the more interesting ones of those who left Sheffield Wednesday over the summer. He’d played four times before being forced to the sidelines but has been working in a head of recruitment role with the Minstermen too.

Sam Durrant

21-year-old Durrant made a move to Ireland with Dundalk. He’s played four times thus far, making his first start against Derry City earlier this month.

Ryan Galvin

Galvin was tipped for a Wednesday breakthrough but first-team chances ultimately eluded him. After numerous loan spells, he was released and has now joined Halifax Town, where he is a regular on the left-hand side.

There was also a string of academy departures. Here’s where they have ended up after their Hillsborough releases…

Paulo Aguas – Without club

Josh Ashman – Guiseley AFC

Will Trueman – Mickleover Sports

Fuad Sesay – Dover Athletic

Leojo Davidson – Basford United