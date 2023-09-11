The 10 players who left Barnsley at the end of last season and where they are now

Barnsley were beaten in the League One play-off final by Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley last season.

Barnsley missed out on promotion to the Championship and are aiming for another push for the top six in this campaign.

They loss boss Michael Duff to Swansea City earlier this summer and replaced him with former Sheffield United defender Neill Collins.

A number of players left Oakwell too and here is a look at where they have all ended up going…

Mads Andersen

Luton Town swooped to sign the defender following their promotion to the Premier League last term after they beat Coventry City in the final on penalties. Andersen played a key role in Barnsley rise into the play-offs before heading out the exit door for a new challenge in the top flight.

Brad Collins

The Tykes sold the goalkeeper to Coventry after he lost his place between the sticks to last season’s loan stopper Harry Isted. The former Chelsea man moved to South Yorkshire in 2019 and went on to make 117 appearances in all competitions.

Luke Thomas

He moved to Oakwell back in 2019 from Derby County and went on to play 94 games, chipping in with four goals, as well as having loan spells away at Ipswich Town and Bristol Rovers. The winger has since been snapped up by the latter on a permanent basis.

Clarke Odour

Bradford City have landed him as they eye promotion from League Two under ex-Stoke City and Southampton manager Mark Hughes. Odour, who is 24-years-old, rose up through the youth ranks at Leeds United.

Obbi Oluare – Lierse

Jasper Moon – Burton Albion

Jamie Searle – Forest Green Rovers

Jordan Helliwell – Free agent

Alex Anaman – Free agent

Kynan Murchison – Free agent