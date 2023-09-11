The 11 players who left Walsall at the end of last season and where they are now

Walsall have picked up 11 points from their first seven games of the new League Two season under boss Mat Sadler.

Walsall have made a steady start to the new campaign and are sat in 9th position in the table, just a point outside the play-offs.

They published their retained list earlier this summer in preparation for this term and announced that a number of players would be leaving the club.

Here is a look at where their departed individuals have ended up going over recent times…

Lewis Kinsella

He left Walsall for the first time in his career when his contract expired at the end of June. The former Republic of Ireland youth international has since reunited with Michael Flynn at Swindon Town.

Conor Wilkinson

The Saddlers decided not to extend the striker’s deal and let him leave on a free transfer. He subsequently made the move up to Scotland to join Motherwell.

Andy Williams

The 37-year-old spent a single season at the Bescot Stadium and three goals in 35 games in all competitions. The veteran has now returned where it all started for him at Hereford.

Jacob Maddox

Maddox, who has been on the books at Chelsea in the past, found the net twice in 32 games for Walsall. He now plays for fellow fourth tier club Forest Green Rovers after they took a gamble on him following their relegation from League One.

Peter Clarke

The centre-back is still going strong at the age of 41 and linked up with Warrington Town in July. The former Huddersfield Town man spent time on loan in the National League last term at Oldham Athletic.

Timmy Abraham – Boreham Wood

Joss Labadie – Solihull Moors

Manny Monthe – Northampton Town

Hayden White – Ebbsfleet United

Sam Perry – Waterford

Jonas Mukuna – Free agent