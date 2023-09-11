The 11 players who left Leyton Orient at the end of last season and where they are now

Leyton Orient stormed to the League Two title last season under boss Richie Wellens.

Leyton Orient had a busy summer as they prepared for life in League One and there were both incomings and outgoings from Brisbane Road.

It has been a tricky start to the new campaign for the O’s but they secured an impressive 2-1 away win at Exeter City over the weekend after goals by Joe Piggott and Ruel Sotiriou.

The London club published their retained list at the end of last term and here is a look at where their departed players have ended up going…

Craig Clay

Leyton Orient decided not to hand the experienced midfielder a new deal when his old one expired at the end of June. He has since dropped back into the fourth tier to link up with Sutton United.

Sonny Fish

The young striker carefully weighed up his options after leaving the O’s and was snapped up by Crawley Town on a free transfer. The prospect has since been loaned out by the Red Devils to Worthing in non-league to pick up some experience.

Connor Wood

Tranmere Rovers have landed him but are now in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Ian Dawes. Nigel Adkins has been placed in caretaker charge until a permanent replacement is found.

Harry Smith

Leyton Orient signed him in 2021 to give them another option in attack. He fired 15 goals in 55 outings and now plays his football at Sutton alongside Clay.

Paul Smyth

He was offered a new contract by Wellens but opted for a switch to the Championship with QPR to reunite with his former Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth. He scored 10 goals in all competitions in the last campaign.

Lawrence Vigouroux – Burnley

Daniel Nkrumah – Middlesbrough

Anthony Georgiou – Free agent

Jordan Lyden – Free agent

Sam Sargeant – Waterford

Matt Young – Free agent