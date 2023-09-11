The 10 players who left Wigan Athletic at the end of last season and where they are now

Wigan Athletic were relegated from the Championship last season and have endured a turbulent summer.

Wigan Athletic managed to keep hold of boss Shaun Maloney and started this campaign with a points deduction which they have managed to claw out of after their opening six games.

The Latics published their retained list at the end of last term and confirmed that a number of players would be leaving the club.

Here is a look at where the individuals who departed the DW Stadium have ended up going…

Jamie Jones

The goalkeeper’s contract expired at the end of June and he has since landed a Championship move with Middlesbrough. He was a great servant to Wigan and made 117 appearances for them in all competitions over the course of six years.

Max Power

He has moved over to Saudi Arabia to join second tier outfit Al-Qadsiah FC. They are managed by former Leeds United and Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler and are aiming for promotion to the Pro League.

Jordan Cousins

The Latics signed him back in 2021 after he previously had spells at Charlton Athletic, QPR and Stoke City and he went on to play 30 games. He now plays his football for fellow third tier outfit Cambridge United after they managed to stay up last term under Mark Bonner.

Tendayi Darikwa

He spent two-and-a-half years with Wigan and played 106 times. The right-back made the switch over to Cyprus in June to sign for Apollon Limassol.

Joe Bennett

The experienced left-back remains a free agent following his summer exit and will be weighing up his next move in the game. He has had spells in the past at Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and Cardiff City.

Steven Caulker – Free agent

Gwion Edwards – Free agent

Ryan Nyambe – Free agent

Owen Mooney – Bootle

Darrin Enahoro–Marcus – Free agent