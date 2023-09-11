Swansea City are set to name Aberdeen’s Gavin Levey as their new head of youth, reports Daily Record, following Andy Goldie’s recent move to Southampton.

Swansea City are set to poach Levey from Aberdeen, hiring him as heir new head of youth after Goldie recently left to join former Swans boss Russell Martin at Southampton.

Scottish outlet Daily Record has revealed the news, hailing Levey’s work at Aberdeen which has seen names like Nottingham Forest’s Scott McKenna and Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay breakthrough in recent years.

There’s been some off-field change at Swansea City over the summer; the club’s owners increased their stakes going into the summer transfer window, injecting new funds at the same time.

Martin then left for Southampton and Michael Duff was eventually brought in, with the Swans going on to have a surprisingly positive showing in the transfer market, signing 13 new players and spending money on the likes of Jerry Yates and Josh Tymon among others.

Acting fast

Swansea City have wsted no time in finding Goldie’s apoointment, and Levey looks like a very capable and well-suited man for the job in Wales.

And it’s another credit to how well Swansea City are operating at the minute. Although results on the pitch have been poor so far, the club seems to be making improvements off the pitch with a new influx of players, an exciting new boss in Duff, and some stability in the boardroom.

The Swans have produced some good players in recent seasons and Levey will be tasked with continuing the good work in the years to come.

Swansea return to action against rivals Cardiff City this weekend.