Ihionvien, 19, is a product of the Colchester United youth academy, and an exciting prospect in League Two.

The striker has scored twice in six league appearances for Colchester United this season, with both goals coming off the bench; he scored in Colchester’s 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers last time out.

Now though, Football Insider are claiming that a number of Championship and Premier League teams are looking into a potential deal for Ihionvien.

Their report says that Burnley and Crystal Palace are keen on the striker, as well as Championship trio Leicester City, Norwich City, and Watford.

Colchester United have already sold off one youngster this summer, selling Junior Tchamadeu to Stoke City.

One for the future

Ihionvien remains a very young and inexperienced striker, but at 19 years old and having scored a couple of goals already this season, it’s no surprise to see him coming onto other clubs’ radars.

It’d be a big step up to the Premier League and the Championship too. But the lure of either league would no doubt prove too attractive for Ihionvien and if money is put on the table, Colchester could easily cash in.

And on a note for Colchester, Tchamadeu’s sale this summer and now Ihionvien’s links is a credit to them and their ability to develop younger players.

This link seems to be in its very early stages right now, and with the transfer window having only just closed, a move won’t be coming about for a while.

But Ihionvien certainly seems like a name to keep an eye on.