Coventry City striker Matty Godden has confirmed he was aware of summer transfer interest but the situation didn’t take long to resolve after talks with the club.

Coventry City man Godden saw speculation circulate over his future in the summer transfer window. With big fees paid for Ellis Simms and Haji Wright and the striker now 32, some thought he could be one pushed down the pecking order under Mark Robins.

However, with three goals in five Championship games thus far and four in six across all competitions, Godden has proven he remains a valuable figure for the Sky Blues.

He did draw interest over the summer though. League One side Derby County were linked in their search for a striker while Ipswich Town and QPR were also mentioned as admirers.

Now, speaking to Coventry Live, Godden has been quizzed on the interest in his services. The ex-Peterborough United and Stevenage man confirmed he was aware of the attention he was drawing, but talks with the club quickly swept aside any concerns. He said:

“Yeah, but at the end of the day that’s part of football.

“I was coming into the last year of my contract and there’s always going to be talk around players who are in that situation. But when the talks had started with the football club it was a matter of days before it was sorted, so that was all just brushed under the carpet and that was that.”

Here to stay

Godden’s deal was running out so amid the summer transfer interest, the club moved quickly to tie him down to a new deal. He signed for two years, keeping him onboard until 2025.

His early-season form has showed just what he’s still capable of at this level. Seeing him find this form at another club wouldn’t been a sore one for Coventry and manager Robins, so all parties involved will have been grateful for the new contract agreement.

While big-money signings Simms and Wright take a bit of time to get accustomed to life with Coventry City, the hope will be that Godden can maintain this momentum and keep chipping in with important goals for Robins.