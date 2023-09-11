How’s former West Brom man Dara O’Shea faring at Burnley following his summer sale?

West Brom sold former club captain Dara O’Shea to Burnley over the summer.

Burnley paid a reported fee of £7million for the Republic of Ireland international, who had spent eight years with West Brom having joined as a youngster in 2015.

O’Shea went on to make 107 total appearances for the Baggies, having also racked up 20 caps for the Republic of Ireland too.

His West Brom sale came amid a summer of turmoil for the club, with West Brom somewhat forced into the sale in a bid to balance the books.

More players could’ve gone but O’Shea ended up being the only one, pocketing his former club a decent fee in the process.

So how’s he faring at Burnley?

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

O’Shea at Burnley…

O’Shea has since made four total outings for Vincent Kompany’s Burnley with three of those in the Premier League and one in the Carabao Cup.

The Clarets have started the season slowly though, losing all three of their opening Premier League fixtures to find themselves in last place of the table, conceding 11 goals in the process.

O’Shea spoke last month about his new boss Kompany, hailing the former Manchester City man as a genius, and speaking of his fondness of working with the Belgian.

So far though it’s been a tough start for Burnley and O’Shea, who boasts one of the lower average match ratings within the Burnley squad so far this season (6.19 average rating, as per WhoScored).

O’Shea though remains a player with great ability and potential and playing under a formerly great centre-back in Kompany should only see the Irishman prevail in the end.

Burnley face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend, whilst West Brom head to Bristol City.