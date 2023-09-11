How’s former Watford man Ismaila Sarr faring at Marseille following his summer sale?

Watford sold Ismaila Sarr to Ligue 1 club Marseille over the summer.

Watford smashed their club record transfer to sign Sarr from Rennes back in 2019, paying close to £30million.

But the Hornets were forced to take a big hit on the player as he entered the final year of his stay at Vicarage Road, eventually selling to Marseille for a reported fee of around £15million.

Sarr goes down as something of a Watford legend having made 131 total appearances for the club, scoring 34 and assisting 24 during that time, with links to some of Europe’s top clubs throughout his four-year stay.

So how’s Sarr faring at Marseille?

Sarr at Marseille

Sarr’s last season at Watford was another decent one for the Senegalese international. He scored 10 and assisted six more despite the Hornets’ struggles in the Championship, and he’s started this season with Marseille in fine form as well.

So far this season, Sarr has made four appearances in the French top flight, scoring twice and assisting one more, having played twice in the Champions League with one assist in that competition as well.

Marseille currently sit in 3rd place of the Ligue 1 table and remain unbeaten after the opening four games, though Sarr has recently been dealt a fresh injury blow whilst on international duty and he’s now a doubt for their game v Toulouse this weekend.

On the whole though, Sarr has made a very positive start to life in France, showing his class at a higher level and continuing to score and create goals following his time at Watford.

The Hornets host Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend.