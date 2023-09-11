How’s former Sheffield Wednesday man Fisayo Dele-Bashiru faring at Hatayspor following his summer exit?

Sheffield Wednesday recruited midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in 2020, bringing him in from Manchester City’s youth ranks.

Sheffield Wednesday managed the development of Dele-Bashire carefully in his first season, though he would’ve been hopeful of more than 13 senior appearances. He found more regular minutes in his second campaign but the former Manchester City man would fall down the pecking order again later that season.

A player of his promise drew admiring glances from elsewhere though and the Nigerian really caught the eye in the early stages of last season. Again though, minutes become more limited and amid plenty of speculation over his future, he ended up leaving on a free.

Turkish side Hatayspor moved to snap him up, bringing him in for nothing.

But just how is Dele-Bashiru faring since his Sheffield Wednesday exit?

Dele-Bashiru at Hatayspor

There were some tough moments for the 22-year-old at Sheffield Wednesday but in the early stages of his time in the Turkish Super Lig, Dele-Bashiru is making a good impression in the middle of the park.

He’s started all four games for Hatayspor, managing an impressive three goals and an assist in the process. The German-born talent netted a brace on his debut, firing his side to a 5-1 opening day win against Pendikspor. Back-to-back 0-0 draws were followed by a 3-3 draw against Adana Demirspor just before the break and Dele-Bashiru notched a goal and assist in that one.

A return of six points in four games leaves them in 6th under the management of Volkan Demirel.

Dele-Bashiru will be keen to maintain this form in an effort to come good on the potential he showed at Sheffield Wednesday. Ultimately, he wasn’t able to reach the levels hoped of him at Hillsborough, perhaps largely down to the fact he was rarely a nailed-on starter. There’s no doubt he’s a player with big talent though, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he enjoys a successful career at high level after making his breakthrough with the Owls.