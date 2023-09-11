How’s former QPR man Rob Dickie faring at Bristol City following his summer sale?

QPR parted ways with a seven-figure fee to sign Rob Dickie from Oxford United in the summer of 2020.

QPR brought the defender up to the Championship after his starring spell with Oxford United. The fee was undisclosed but reports of a deal worth up to £1.8m circulated at the time.

The 27-year-old was a standout performer in West London for much of his time with the R’s, playing 129 times across all competitions. However, in a tough 2022/23 campaign at Loftus Road, Dickie struggled for form and with his contract up in 2024, his stock had dropped quite significantly coming into the new season.

As a result, Bristol City moved to snap up Dickie for around £1m in the early stages of the summer.

But since making the move from Loftus Road to Ashton Gate, just how has Dickie been getting on?

Dickie at Bristol City

It hasn’t been the most consistent start to the season for Nigel Pearson’s Robins. But, two wins, two draws and a loss leaves the, with eight points from five games, putting them in 8th.

New centre-back Dickie has found action early on, but there’s been highs and lows for him too. Alongside Zak Vyner, he put in two solid displays in the first two games of the season, drawing 1-1 with Preston North End on the opening day before a 1-0 away win against Millwall the following week.

Dickie was sent off for two bookable offences in the following game against Birmingham City though, one they would lose 2-0. As a result, he missed the game against Hull City but made a late return to action against Swansea City just before the break, helping the Robins over the line in a 2-1 victory.

A home game against West Brom awaits Bristol City this weekend as Championship action returns. It will be interesting to see if Dickie can reclaim his place in the starting XI though after Kal Naismith partnered Vyner in his absence last time out.