How’s former Norwich City man Teemu Pukki faring at Minnesota United following his summer exit?

Norwich City saw long-serving talisman Teemu Pukki leave the club at the end of his contract in the summer.

Norwich City signed Pukki in July 2018, bringing him in from Brondby IF on a free transfer.

He was a hit in Denmark and had been prolific before but few could anticipate just how important the Finn would be at Carrow Road. Pukki managed 88 goals and 29 assists in 210 games for the club across all competitions, including 65 in 125 in the Championship and 22 in 73 in the Premier League.

Pukki fired the Canaries to two Championship titles, earning a PFA Team of the Year spot in both seasons. He was the league’s Player of the Season in the 2018/19 campaign and won the club’s Player of the Season title twice.

His contract was up at the end of last season and instead of extending his stay into a sixth year, he elected to move on, signing for MLS side Minnesota United.

But how has Pukki fared over in the U.S. since?

Pukki at Minnesota United

The 33-year-old hasn’t quite been able to emulate the prolific scoring he had at Norwich City just yet. Across all competitions, 12 games have yielded three goals and an assist, although he has bagged in his last two appearances in a strong run of form for the side.

Minnesota are six unbeaten and occupy 7th in the Western Conference. They are managed by Adrian Heath, who worked as an assistant manager to Peter Reid during his spells in charge of Sunderland, Leeds United and Coventry City, serving as caretaker manager at the latter twice too.

Pukki has been remaining a key figure with Finland and hopefully, after two goals in his last two Minnesota games, he’ll find the form that made him a legend at Norwich City.