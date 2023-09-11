How’s former Middlesbrough man Chuba Akpom faring at Ajax following his summer sale?

Middlesbrough sold striker Chuba Akpom to Ajax during the summer transfer window.

Akpom always looked destined to leave Middlesbrough this summer. The former Arsenal man entered the final year of his contract at the Riverside, on the back of his standout 2022/23 season.

He won the Championship Golden Boot and the Championship Player of the Year award after netting 28 goals in the league last season.

He had plenty of suitors in the summer, both in England and abroad, though it was Dutch giants who eventually landed the 27-year-old in a deal worth an initial £10.5million.

So how’s Akpom faring at Ajax?

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Akpom at Ajax

Akpom only recently made his debut for Ajax. He arrived with a minor injury and missed a few games before coming off the bench against Fortuna Sittard last time out,

He was unable to change a 0-0 scoreline with Ajax having started the season fairly slow, taking five points from their opening three games to find themselves in 11th place of the table as things stand.

Ajax are in the Europa League this season, in a group with Marseille, Brighton, and Greek outfit AEK, with Akpom set to play in Europe for the second time in his career; he previously played for PAOK in both the Champions League and Europa League.

Akpom then has had a delayed start to life at Ajax. But he’s a marquee signing for the club and he’ll definitely be given his chance to impress, and playing for a huge domestic club in Ajax, Akpom has the perfect stage to build on his impressive 2022/23 season.

Middlesbrough face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this weekend, with Akpom’s Ajax in action against FC Twente.