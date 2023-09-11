How’s former Leicester City man Youri Tielemans faring at Aston Villa following his summer exit?

Leicester City saw Youri Tielemans become one of the Premier League’s standout central midfielders during his time at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City first had Tielemans on loan, signing him from AS Monaco for the second half of the 2018/19 season. That summer, the Foxes parted ways with around £40m to sign him permanently at the age of 22.

Over the course of the next four years, the Belgian developed well and at the peak of his powers, he was one of the Premier League’s hottest commodities in the middle of the park. However, after a tough 2022/23 campaign, Tielemans ended up leaving on a free transfer after turning down the offer of a new deal, signing for Aston Villa for nothing.

He penned a four-year deal with the Villains and will be keen to get back to his best under Unai Emery’s watch.

But just how has he fared in the early stages of his time at Villa Park?

Tielemans at Aston Villa

The 26-year-old was a star for much of his time at Leicester, managing 28 goals and 26 assists in 195 games from midfield. With that pedigree and 61 Belgium caps to his name, many were tipping him for a regular starting role at Aston Villa.

However, the opening months have been challenging for Tielemans.

Emery has been favouring a midfield of Douglas Luis and Boubacar Kamara, one that served him well last season. As a result, Tielemans has only found minutes off the bench, only making his first start in the Europa Conference League qualifier second leg against Hibernian last month.

Across four appearances off the bench, Tielemans has played just 93 minutes of Premier League football.

The ex-Leicester City man has been vocal about his disappointment regarding this too. He already seems unhappy with the situation, speaking to Emery about his limited minutes. Whether this persists, only time will tell. However, his start to life after Leiceser hasn’t gone to well just yet.