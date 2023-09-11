How’s former Leeds United man Rodrigo faring at Al-Rayyan following his summer sale?

Leeds United paid big money to bring Spanish forward Rodrigo to Elland Road in the summer of 2020.

Leeds United spent £27m on bringing Rodrigo in as they looked to make a statement on their return to the Premier League.

Overall, he played 97 times for the Whites, managing 28 goals and five assists along the way. The versatile forward had injury problems at times but his best season with the club proved to be his last, and despite his performances, Leeds were still relegated to the Championship.

Rodrigo managed 13 goals in 31 Premier League games last season, often drawing praise for standing out and working hard when others seemed to have downed tools. After relegation though and with the 32-year-old in the final year of his deal, Leeds took a big hit in selling Rodrigo to Qatari side Al-Rayyan, who triggered a release clause of just £3m.

But since that move, just how is Rodrigo faring?

Rodrigo in Qatar

The Qatari Stars league only got underway in the middle of August but while only three league games, Rodrigo and Al-Rayyan have started promisingly. The side have won all three games under the management of ex-Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim.

Rodrigo has a goal and an assist to his name in two outings so far.

He provided the assist for Rodrigo Guedes’ match-winning goal on the opening day before netting the winner himself the following week against Qatar SC. The ex-Leeds United man was substituted just after the hour-mark of that win though and missed a 4-3 win over Al-Shamal prior to the international break.

It’s been a bright start to life in Qatar for Rodrigo and a player of his quality could be a real talisman over there. Hopefully his impact isn’t limited by injuries but after a goal contribution of both of his games, he’ll be hoping to continue in that vein.