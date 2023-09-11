Birmingham City, How&#8217;s former Birmingham City man Tahith Chong faring at Luton Town following his summer sale?

How’s former Birmingham City man Tahith Chong faring at Luton Town following his summer sale?

byLuke Phelps
11 September 2023
2 minute read
No comments

Luton Town signed a number of players from the Championship this summer, including Tahith Chong from Birmingham City.

The former Manchester United man had only spent one season at Birmingham City as a permanent player, after Blues signed him from United in September last year.

And he enjoyed a positive 2022/23 season with Blues, featuring 38 times in the Championship, scoring four and assisting five more.

But Luton Town came calling in the summer. The Hatters eventually snapped him up in a move reported to have cost an initial fee of just under £5million; though it’s said that the fee could eventually rise to close to £10million.

So how’s Chong faring at Luton Town?

1 of 20
Birmingham City, How&#8217;s former Birmingham City man Tahith Chong faring at Luton Town following his summer sale?

Who is this?

 

Chong at Luton Town

It’s been a tough start for Luton Town. Many expect them to struggle this season and they’re yet to register a point in the Premier League; losing all three of their opening games and currently sitting in 19th place of the table.

And Chong has started all three of those games, but he’s yet to finish a full 90 in the Premier League, and he’s yet to register a goal contribution for the Hatters, who’ve scored twice so far.

So it’s been a tough start for Luton and for Chong. But there’s still a long way to go this season and Chong is still a very young player at 23 years old, so there’s definite room for him to improve and a season in the Premier League with Luton will be a very steep, but beneficial learning curve for the Dutchman.

Luton return to action v Fulham this weekend, whilst Birmingham City face Watford in the Championship.

Author
Luke Phelps
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts