How’s former Birmingham City man Tahith Chong faring at Luton Town following his summer sale?

Luton Town signed a number of players from the Championship this summer, including Tahith Chong from Birmingham City.

The former Manchester United man had only spent one season at Birmingham City as a permanent player, after Blues signed him from United in September last year.

And he enjoyed a positive 2022/23 season with Blues, featuring 38 times in the Championship, scoring four and assisting five more.

But Luton Town came calling in the summer. The Hatters eventually snapped him up in a move reported to have cost an initial fee of just under £5million; though it’s said that the fee could eventually rise to close to £10million.

So how’s Chong faring at Luton Town?

Chong at Luton Town

It’s been a tough start for Luton Town. Many expect them to struggle this season and they’re yet to register a point in the Premier League; losing all three of their opening games and currently sitting in 19th place of the table.

And Chong has started all three of those games, but he’s yet to finish a full 90 in the Premier League, and he’s yet to register a goal contribution for the Hatters, who’ve scored twice so far.

So it’s been a tough start for Luton and for Chong. But there’s still a long way to go this season and Chong is still a very young player at 23 years old, so there’s definite room for him to improve and a season in the Premier League with Luton will be a very steep, but beneficial learning curve for the Dutchman.

Luton return to action v Fulham this weekend, whilst Birmingham City face Watford in the Championship.