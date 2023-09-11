How’s former Barnsley man Mads Andersen faring at Luton Town following his summer sale?

Barnsley recruited Danish defender Mads Andersen from AC Horsens in the summer of 2019.

Barnsley parted ways with £900,000 to bring Andersen to Oakwell four years ago. It didn’t take long for him to become an influential and popular figure with the Tykes either, helping them stay up in his first campaign before a remarkable run to the play-offs under Valerien Ismael in the 2020/21 season.

Unfortunately, they weren’t able to keep up that level and were relegated the following year. Andersen – despite being a centre-back proven at Championship level – stayed put to try and help Barnsley back to the second-tier but after play-off disappointment, he was sold this summer.

Luton Town snapped him up, taking him all the way up to the Premier League after their shock promotion.

But just how is Andersen faring in the early stages of his time at Kenilworth Road?

Andersen at Luton Town

The 25-year-old centre-back joined the Hatters for around £3m, landing Barnsley a hefty profit on what they paid to get him in 2019. He’s a player who will be missed at Oakwell, but after failing to win promotion last season, Andersen was a player many expected to move to a higher level.

Andersen isn’t just at Luton to play a supporting role either. He’s started in two of their three Premier League games so far, all of which have ended in defeat, but against tough opposition. Andersen scored Luton Town’s first home goal in the Premier League too, netting late on against West Ham United just before the international break.

It was a great performance against the Hammers too, with the goal capping it off well despite the defeat.

The chances are that Andersen and Luton Town are in for a tough season in the Premier League, so the defender will probably be a busy man at the back with the Hatters likely to be underdogs in just about every game.

However, the jump up the leagues was a thoroughly deserved one and those who cheered him on at Barnsley will be keen to see him succeed in his new chapter.