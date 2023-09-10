The 6 players who left Leeds United at the end of last season and where they are now

Leeds United saw a number of players leave this summer, following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Leeds United saw a group of players leave on loan and on permanent deals this summer.

There was of course some new names arriving at Elland Road to kick-start this new era under Daniel Farke, who’s had a lot to deal with this summer; mainly in the form of player departures.

But there was also a handful of players who were released by the club at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. The Whites said goodbye to a few first-team players and here what those names are up to now…

Will Brook

Upon his release, young goalkeeper Will Brook signed for Nottingham Forest, joining their U21 side as a free agent. He’s since made one appearance in Premier League 2 for his new club.

Adam Forshaw

Adam Forshaw was arguably the biggest name on Leeds’ released list this year.

The 31-year-old left after five years at Elland Road and he spent a good few weeks as a free agent, with links to a number of clubs in the Championship as well as speculation that he was returning to Leeds.

But Forshaw eventually signed for Norwich City.

Stuart McKinstry

Leeds snapped up Stuart McKinstry in 2019. The 20-year-old had impressed in Motherwell’s academy which earned him his move to Leeds United, eventually making his Premier League debut for the club in the 2021/22 campaign.

But McKinstry couldn’t kick on at Leeds and he remains a free agent following his release at the end of last season.

Joel Robles

Goalkeeper Joel Robles was another big name on Leeds’ released list this summer.

He too had a number of suitors upon his release, with a handful of Premier League clubs mentioned alongside a possible move for the Spaniard.

But he was one of the wave of players to move to Saudi Arabia this summer, with the 33-year-old signing for Robbie Fowler’s Al-Qadsiah.

And there was a couple of scholars released by Leeds United this summer. Here’s what they’re up to now…

Ben Andreucci – Bolton Wanderers B

Jay Buchan – Sheffield Wednesday U21