The 5 players who left Norwich City at the end of last season and where they are now

Norwich City had a strange summer transfer window, with the Canaries getting the bulk of their business done early, before going dormant for a number of weeks.

But the work Norwich City did in the summer is paying off. David Wagner’s side have started the season better than most expected, with the Canaries currently sitting in 5th place of the table after the opening five games.

The club’s summer transfer business was mostly limited to free agent signings but there was a bit of money spent on the likes of Kellen Fisher and marquee signing Christian Fassnacht.

But what happened to those who were released by Norwich City at the end of last season? Here we take a look…

Sam Byram

Sam Byram sealed a surprise return to Leeds United this summer, where he reunited with former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke. The 29-year-old has since made four Championship outings for the Whites.

Kieran Dowell

Kieran Dowell joined the likes of Todd Cantwell at Rangers this summer, with the midfielder having since made six total appearances, with three of those in the Champions League, scoring once.

Michael McGovern

The 39-year-old shot-stopper left Norwich City after a seven-year spell this summer, with the Northern Irishman making 42 total appearances during that time. He’s since signed for Hearts.