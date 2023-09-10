The 14 players who left West Brom at the end of last season and where they are now

West Brom’s summer transfer window was a stressful one by all accounts, with the Baggies having been very limited in what they could do.

In the end, West Brom made four signings this summer. And in fairness, they were four decent signings in the free transfers of Josh Maja and Ruben Shakpoke, and the loan signings of Jeremy Sarmiento and Pipa, with the Baggies having started steadily this season.

Dara O’Shea was the big money departure but there could’ve been more with the likes of Brandon Thomas-Asante having been linked with a late move.

But what’s happened to those who left as free agents at the end of last season? Here we take a look at the 14 players who left West Brom last season, and where they are now…

Jake Livermore

Former Baggies captain Jake Livermore linked up with a former West Brom manager in Valerien Ismael this summer, signing for Watford on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old has since made three Championship outings for his new side who currently sit in 18th place of the table after the opening five games.

Kean Bryan

Kean Bryan’s time at West Brom came to a disappointing end this summer. The full-back only ever made three first-team appearances for the club after joining on a free transfer in 2021, with multiple injuries having really squandered his time at The Hawthorns.

Following his release, he remains a free agent.

Tom Rogic

Tom Rogic was another who sealed a rather disappointing exit at the end of last season. The Australian looked like a really good signing for the Baggies but his year at the club was rather underwhelming, with Rogic scoring just once in 20 league outings for the Baggies.

The 30-year-old also remains a free agent.

And there was a number of youngsters who left West Brom as free agents this summer, and here’s where they’ve ended up…

Quevin Castro – York City

Rico Richards – Aston Villa

Ramello Mitchell – without a club

Cianole Nguepissi – without a club

Sammy Okoka – without a club

Sam Oluwatobi – without a club

Beau Hudd – without a club

Tobias Hurlock – without a club

Femi Olofinjana – Birmingham City U21

Archie Oliver – Colchester United U21

Jesse Wangusi – without a club