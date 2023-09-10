The 13 players who left Ipswich Town at the end of last season and where they are now

Ipswich Town have made a bright start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign, being one of the standout teams so far this season.

The Tractor Boys were top of the table at one point during the start of this season. They’re now in 2nd having won four of their opening five games, with the second highest amount of goals score in the league so far.

And it comes after a fairly subdued summer all things considered. Ipswich were promoted just last season but they didn’t undergo many drastic changes, with only a handful of first-team players leaving at the end of last season.

Here we look at what the X total players who left Ipswich Town at the end of last season are doing now…

Joel Coleman

Goalkeeper Joel Coleman left Ipswich Town without ever making a first-team appearances for the club, before signing for League One hopefuls Bolton Wanderers in the summer.

Richard Keogh

Football League veteran Richard Keogh is still going at 37 years old, signing for another League One side in Wycombe Wanderers over the summer. He made just nine League One appearances for Ipswich last season but has since featured in all six of Wycombe’s opening league games this time round.

Matt Penney

Matt Penney showed glimpses of a player with real potential during his two-year stay at Portman Road. But he fell out of favour and couldn’t really kick on in loan spells away from the club, and after his release at the end of last season, he remains a free agent.

Kane Vincent-Young

Kane Vincent-Young followed Keogh to Wycombe Wanderers this summer, and he too has featured in all six of the Chairboys’ opening League One fixtures this season.

And here’s where the released Ipswich Town youngsters ended up this summer…

Fraser Alexander – Bishop’s Stortford

Albie Armin – without a club

Harley Curtis – without a club

Alfie Cutbush – without a club

Matt Healy – Royal Francs Borains (Belgium)

Max Hudson – without a club

Brooklyn Kabongolo – Billericay Town

Lewis Ridd – Derby County

Charlie Woods – Quorn AFC