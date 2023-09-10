The 10 players who left Bristol City at the end of last season and where they are now

Bristol City have made a bright start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign, coming after another fruitful transfer window for the Robins.

Bristol City have steadily put together a strong-looking Championship side after their previous failed attempts at a top six finish.

Nigel Pearson is doing an understated job at Ashton Gate and his squad definitely looks stronger now than it did last season, despite the loss of names like Alex Scott, with new players arriving and several departing.

Here we look at the 10 players who left Bristol City at the end of last season and what they’re up to now…

Jay Dasilva

Jay Dasilva was a big name departure from Bristol City this summer. The 25-year-old left after a successful four-year spell at Ashton Gate and eventually signed for Coventry City on a free transfer.

Taylor Moore

Taylor Moore had an interesting youth carrer, spending time in France with the likes of RC Lens and Etaples. And that’s where Moore has returned since, signing for Ligue 2 side Valenciennes following a seven-year stay at Bristol City which saw the 26-year-old loaned out six times.

James Morton

James Morton is another name who spent the bulk of his time with the Bristol City first-team out on loan. He only ever made one appearance for the Robins’ first-team and he’s since joined non-league side Weston-super-mare.

Tomas Kalas

Tomas Kalas was a big money signing for Bristol City in 2019, following a loan spell with the club. He went on to make more than 150 first-team appearances for the club but just eight of those came in the Championship last season; he’s since signed for Schalke 04.

Han-Noah Massengo

Lats season’s contract rebel Han-Noah Massengo signed for Burnley as a free agent this summer, but he’s yet to make his debut for the Clarets.

And a number of youth and development squad players were released last season. Here’s what they’re up to now…

Will Buse – Yeovil Town

Prince Henry – Bromsgrove Sporting

Josh Owers – Yeovil Town

Joe Porton – without a club

James Taylor – without a club