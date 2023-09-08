Wrexham lodge contract offer to former Premier League striker

Wrexham are keen to bolster their attacking options by luring the veteran to the Racecourse Ground.

Fletcher, 36, is available following his departure from Dundee United at the end of last season and is weighing up his next move in the game.

Football Scotland claim there is an offer ‘on the table’ from Phil Parkinson’s side after they missed out on a deal to land forward Luke Armstrong from fellow League Two side Harrogate Town on deadline day.

Wrexham option emerges

Fletcher would give Wrexham more competition and depth in attacking areas if they are to land his signature. He would also inject some useful experience into their ranks.

The Red Dragons have a vacancy to fill up top as they wait for key man Paul Mullin to return to full fitness after he sustained an injury during pre-season.

Fletcher has made 671 appearances in his career to date and has scored 174 games. He has also played in the Premier League as recently as 2016.

He moved to England in 2009 from Hibs and went on to have spells at Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City.

The former Scotland international then moved back home when Dundee United came calling last year and he scored 10 goals in 39 games for the Terrors last term as they were relegated to the Scottish Championship.

Wrexham could now give him one last hurrah in the Football League and they are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Doncaster Rovers. Parkinson’s men won 1-0 away at Tranmere Rovers last time out and are currently sat in 13th position in the fourth tier table.